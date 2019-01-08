Pete Olson forfeits pay during government shutdown

Rep. Pete Olson, R-Texas, has asked that his salary be forfeited during the current government shutdown.

“During this partial government shutdown, I have requested that my pay be withheld,” he said in a tweet. “Federal employees should not be held hostage to dysfunction and inability to solve the problem. Congress and the president must work together to find a solution immediately.”

Olson supports a constitutional amendment to make furloughed Congressional salaries standard during shutdowns.