Pete Olson visits the Honor Roll School

(Submitted photo)

(Submitted photo)

U.S. Rep. Pete Olson (TX-22) visited Nov. 28 with third grade students at The Honor Roll School in Sugar Land. Olson and the students discussed the responsibilities of each branch of the United States government. Students asked questions about the government and the voting process in a town hall style set up. “It was a pleasure to speak with such talented and aspiring young students,” Olson said. “I was excited to see their enthusiasm as they learned about the roles of the government. The Honor Roll School has done a fantastic job providing our children with a great education and giving them the tools for a successful future.”

