Peters, Spartans earn first win of 2019

It had been a rough go for Stafford during the football season’s first month, with losses to Katy Paetow, Port Lavaca Calhoun, Bellville and St. Thomas. But the Spartans finally got that elusive first victory of the year Friday night with a 30-0 shutout of Yates.

Stafford quarterback Cameron Peters completed 14 of 24 passes for 226 yards and three scores to carry the Spartans, while Jadon Winston also contributed 70 yards and a touchdown on the ground to drive their attack. Peters has now amassed 687 total yards and seven touchdowns on the season.

Jaydon Johnson was Peters’ favorite target, hauling in four catches for 100 yards and two touchdowns, while Ty’Dedrick Anderson also chipped in 108 yards and a touchdown. It was the third consecutive game with a touchdown for Anderson, who has amassed 371 receiving yards this season.

The Spartans are now 1-4 on the year and will look to keep their momentum going when they face Wheatley this Friday.

Marshall scores early, often against Willowridge

Before the season, head coach James Williams and the Marshall Buffaloes insisted they were looking at what’s ahead of them as opposed to looking back and dwelling on last season’s defeat in the state title game.

They have certainly looked the part through the midway point of the season, and the trend continued last Friday night with a 48-16 victory over the Willowridge Eagles at Hall Stadium. It was the fourth time this season and third time in four games the Buffaloes eclipsed the 30-point plateau.

A long touchdown run from Devon Achane on the first possession of the game sparked Marshall early and it never looked back, taking a two-touchdown lead into the break before pulling away in the second half behind four touchdown passes from quarterback Malik Hornsby.

All told, the Buffaloes racked up 249 yards on the ground and nearly 400 yards of total offense to make up for a couple of early turnovers.

“Malik and Devon are such explosive players. They can make great things happen at any time,” head coach James Williams said. “I was happy to see Malik get back on track in the passing game.”

Marshall is now 5-1 on the season and 3-1 in District 20-6A play, while the loss dropped Willowridge to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in 20-6A.

Other notable performances

Bush quarterback Jaden Pete threw for 217 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos’ 21-12 win over Kempner, which helped the Broncos improve to 4-1 overall and 2-0 in District 20-6A.

Eric Rodriguez amassed 318 total yards and accounted for four touchdowns in Travis’ 48-7 win over Dulles, which ran the Tigers’ record to 5-0 overall and 2-0 in District 20-6A. Receiver Parker Washington hauled in six catches for 195 yards and all three of Rodriguez’s passing touchdowns.

Elkins, meanwhile, ran its record to 4-1 overall while evening its 20-6A record at 1-1 behind 358 total yards (250 passing, 108 rushing) and five touchdowns (three passing, two rushing) from quarterback Cameron George. Receivers Jacory Lee (120 yards, one TD) and Savion Sims (105 yards, two TDs) also had strong performances for the Knights in a win over Clements.

The loss dropped the Rangers to 1-4 on the season.

Below is last week’s area scoreboard and this week’s schedule.

Last Week’s Scores

Oct. 3

Hightower 23, Angleton 20

Travis 48, Dulles 7

Oct. 4

Elkins 56, Clements 0

Marshall 48, Willowridge 16

Stafford 30, Yates 0

Oct. 5

Bush 21, Kempner 12

Ridge Point 48, Austin 7

This Week’s Games

Thursday

Marshall at Waltrip, 7 p.m.

Willowridge vs. Northside, 7 p.m.

Friday

Austin at Travis, 7 p.m.

Hightower at Texas City, 7 p.m.

Ridge Point vs. Bush, 7 p.m.

Stafford vs. Wheatley, 7 p.m.

Saturday

Clements vs. Dulles, 1 p.m.

Kempner vs. Elkins, 1 p.m.