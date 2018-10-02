Picnic for the Park planned for Oct. 19

Cullinan Park Conservancy (CPC) will host its second annual fundraising event, the “Picnic for the Park” luncheon, presented by Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, on Friday, Oct. 19, at 11:30 a.m. in the auditorium at River Pointe Church in Richmond.

The event’s keynote speaker, Mike Matson, aims to provide some wonder and awe. Matson holds two Guinness World Records for skippering a three-man rowboat more than 3,200 miles across the Atlantic Ocean. At the luncheon, CPC will also celebrate Conservancy catalyst Ann Hamilton as this year’s Nina Cullinan Honoree. The Nina Cullinan award is given in recognition each year to an outstanding supporter of the Park and Conservancy.

The photography contest is back, underwritten again by Johnson Development. Winners will be revealed at the luncheon.

Net proceeds from sponsorships, ticket sales and a bid board will go toward improvements at the park.

Planned improvements to Cullinan Park over the next couple years, pending fundraising efforts, include additional trail development, a canoe/kayak launch, a children’s nature exploration area, expanded parking and other enhancements. Construction for enhancements from the first $1 million raised by the conservancy is set to start in the fall of 2018. These include a permanent restroom, overlook on the east side of White Lake, selective clearing and more.

The Conservancy was created in 2010 to advocate for, enhance and protect the natural beauty of Cullinan Park for all. Joseph S. and Lucie H. Cullinan Park (aka Cullinan Park) consists of 754 acres, just north of Sugar Land Regional Airport on Highway 6.

Sponsorships and individual tickets for the luncheon are available at www.cullinanparkconservancy.org, or call Executive Director Angie Wierzbicki at 281-616-7860 for more information.