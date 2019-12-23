Planned Sugar Land utility hikes to take effect Jan. 1

Sugar Land residents will start seeing increased utility charges on a couple of bills once the calendar flips over to 2020.

According to a news release from the city, there will be slight hikes to residents’ water and solid waste portions of their utility bills as part of ongoing efforts to account for the city’s growth.

There will be an increase of approximately $5 per month on residents’ water bills, depending on water usage. Rate increases approved by Sugar Land’s city council in September will appear on January water bills and, according to the city, are necessary to support the city in meeting the 60 percent groundwater reduction mandate as recommended by the Integrated Water Resources Plan (IWRP).

The city formed the IWRP Citizen Task Force in 2017 to identify the most appropriate ways to meet the mandate that best fit the Sugar Land community’s vision for the future. The city said it has not increased surface water rates since 2014, and water and wastewater rates have not increased since 2011.

Residents also will see a 47-cent increase to the solid waste portion of their bill, based on a 2.5 percent Consumer Price Index increase included in Sugar Land’s contract with Republic Services. The new monthly solid waste charge is $19.38 plus tax, with no changes to solid waste and recycling services.

As the city implements the IWRP recommendations and prepares to meet the 60 percent groundwater reduction mandate, it said future increases will likely be needed due to the amount of infrastructure investment required to serve the city’s water supply needs. A utility rate study is funded in this year’s budget to help define a rate structure that best supports future financial sustainability of the city’s water systems.

To learn more about the city’s utility rates and upcoming changes, visit sugarlandtx.gov/2020Rates.