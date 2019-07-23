Plans revealed for newest FBISD high school

The Fort Bend ISD community recently got a sneak peek at the district’s next educational building that will help with overcrowding.

During a July 15 meeting, architectural firm DLR Group presented the first look at a 485,000 square-foot campus to be built just east of FM 521 near the Ferndell Henry Center in Rosharon. According to the district, the school – which will cost more than $180 million to build – is expected to be ready for the 2022-23 school year. It will be able to house 2,800 students and mitigate effects of overcrowding at Ridge Point High School.

According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, DLR Group held 17 public meetings with community members to get a better handle on the needs of the community before building the school.

Among amenities at the school will be four separate open areas for classroom teaching, batting cages, baseball and softball fields as well as parking lots that will be able to handle parking for more than 700 students and faculty members. There will also be a dual-purpose guest parking lot, which can also be used for marching band practice.