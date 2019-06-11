Players produce while Skeeters scuffle

Atlantic League standing

Freedom Division

W L GB

Sugar Land Skeeters 26 18 0

Lancaster Barnstormers 16 23 7.5

S. Maryland Blue Crabs 13 30 12.5

York Revolution 13 30 12.5

Liberty Division

W L GB

Long Island Ducks 27 15 0

High Point Rockers 26 17 1.5

Somerset Patriots 26 17 1.5

New Britain Bees 22 19 4.5

RESULTS

June 4 Barnstormers 8, Skeeters 7

June 5 Skeeters 9, Barnstormers 3

June 6 Barnstormers 13, Skeeters 3

June 7 Skeeters 3, Blue Crabs 2

June 8 Blue Crabs 3, Skeeters 2

June 9 Blue Crabs 10, Skeeters 0

Despite a dismal performance as a team during a week in which the Sugar Land Skeeters went 2-4 in road games against Freedom Division rivals, there were individual highlights.

Right-handed pitcher Troy Scribner had 10 strikeouts in Friday’s win against the Southern Mary-land Blue Crabs, which was a single-game high for the Skeeters this season. Scribner’s total also tied for third-most in a single game by an Atlantic League pitcher this year.

Felipe Paulino notched his 12th save of the year Friday and ranks second in the league, trailing on-ly Somerset’s Mike Antonini (15).

Paulino leads Atlantic League relievers with 29 strikeouts, and his 1.89 ERA is lowest among relievers with at least 18 innings pitched.

Juan Silverio is tied for fourth in the league with 29 RBIs and has driven in 17 runs in his last 14 games. Silverio also is tied for the league lead with three triples and tied for third in the league with 51 hits.

Over his last 12 games, Denis Phipps has gone 12 for 35 (.343) with four doubles, three home runs and 12 RBIs. Phipps has collected an RBI in six of his last 12 games, and 14 of his 28 hits this season have gone for extra bases.

Phipps leads the Skeeters and is tied for fourth in the league with eight homers this year.

The Skeeters lead the Atlantic League with 63 stolen bases. Long Island and Somerset are the next closest with 37 apiece. Sugar Land’s Jared Mitchell leads the league with 17 stolen bases, and An-thony Giansanti is tied for third with seven.

Transactions

The contract of right-hander Mitch Talbot has been purchased by the Cleveland Indians, and the contract of right-hander Michael Mariot has been purchased by the Tijuana Toros of the Mexican League.

The Skeeters have had 11 contracts purchased by outside professional baseball organiza-tions so far, including 10 from Major League Baseball organizations. The Skeeters signed free-agent outfielder O’Koyea Dickson.

Upcoming

The Skeeters returned to Constellation Field on Monday for an eight-game home stand, four against Lancaster and four against New Britain. Sundance Head will perform a postgame concert June 15.

There will be a beer mug giveaway on June 16, which is Father’s Day.

The Skeeters hit the road June 18 for three games against the York Revolution, followed by three games at the New Britain Bees.

Skeeter of the Week

Jason Martinson drove in six runs last Wednesday to tie the Skeeters’ single-game record. The feat has been accomplished on three other occasions, with Jared Mitchell the last to do it (May 17 at Lancaster). Over his last five games, Martinson has gone 8 for 27 (.292) with five home runs and 13 RBIs. Martinson’s 13 RBIs are tied for the most in the month of June in the Atlantic League, and his five June home runs trail only Long Island’s David Washington (7). Martinson is now second on the Skeeters and tied for seventh in the league with seven homers for the year.

(Ryan Posner contributed to this report)