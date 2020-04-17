Police asking for help locating Rosenberg murder suspect

Fort Bend County authorities are searching for a man suspected of killing his estranged wife in a domestic violence incident Wednesday night.

According to the Rosenberg Police Department, 50-year-old Tomas Maldonado of Rosenberg has been charged with murder in connection with the incident and is now on the run. Police are asking for the public’s help in finding him and say he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Rosenberg PD said officers responded to a physical disturbance in the 800 block of San Jacinto Street around 10 p.m. Wednesday to find a woman lying on the ground with injuries consistent with a physical attack. She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died, according to police.

“Our community has suffered a tragic loss,” Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White said in a news release. “The victim and family are in our thoughts and prayers.”

Rosenberg Assistant Police Chief Jarret Nethery said witnesses told police Maldonado was seen leaving the scene in a red 2016 Chevy truck with the paper license plate 66503A8, which was later found abandoned just off Interstate 10 near Columbus. Police say Maldonado has family or friends in Central Texas.

“This incident is not something we experience often in the city of Rosenberg – it’s very significant to us,” Nethery said Thursday. “We’re going to work very diligently until this individual is located.”

Investigators said there had been no previous calls to the home for domestic disturbances.

Anyone with information about the incident or Maldonado’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477. Residents can also submit tips online at fortbend.crimestoppersweb.com/.