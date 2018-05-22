Police chief promoted to assistant manager

Sugar Land City Manager Allen Bogard last week announced the promotion of Police Chief Doug Brinkley to the position of assistant city manager, effective June 6.

“Chief Brinkley’s promotion reflects the city’s record of consistently developing and internally promoting employees who are ready to take on critically important leadership roles,” Bogard said.

Brinkley now oversees the police and fire departments, areas currently assigned to First Assistant City Manager Steve Griffith who plans to retire in January 2019. Brinkley will work closely with Griffith prior to his departure to ensure a smooth transition of leadership in both departments.

Internal candidates are being considered for the position of police chief; an extensive assessment and selection process is ongoing that’s expected to result in a final decision in June.

Internal candidates are also being evaluated to replace Fire Chief Juan “J.J.” Adame, who also plans to retire in January 2019. The decision on the next fire chief is expected in November after candidates are provided an opportunity to lead the department on an interim basis.

Brinkley was promoted to police chief in 2009 after serving as an assistant chief since 2005. Under his leadership, the city achieved the lowest crime rate on record. He achieved this through the creation of a strong police presence, enhanced community partnerships, expansion of public education, a commitment to expanded implementation of technology such as cameras, rigorous training and leadership development.

In Sugar Land’s most recent citizen satisfaction survey, police, fire and ambulance service received the highest level of satisfaction from residents at 94 percent.

Prior to joining SLPD in 2005, Brinkley spent 15 years in law enforcement in Michigan, where he worked for the Detroit Police Department and the Grand Rapids Police Department. Brinkley has worked in all areas of law enforcement, including narcotics, patrol, special events coordination, traffic, various supervisory positions and vice. He has also served eight years in the United States Army Reserve.

Brinkley earned a master’s degree in criminal justice from Boston University and is currently a doctoral candidate in executive leadership studies at the University of Charleston. He is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police and the FBI National Academy.

Brinkley is a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives and the Texas Police Chief’s Association.

As part of Brinkley’s promotion, Bogard also announced the reassignment of Assistant City Manager Jim Callaway to the position of director of special projects, also effective June 6. Callaway’s new position will entail providing leadership to some of the city’s most complex priority projects – including redistricting and the resolution of the development plans for Tract 2, an area adjacent to the former Central Prison Unit envisioned by the city to be developed as a second business park.

Callaway’s most recent interim assignment as an assistant city manager was necessary to ensure citywide leadership for the annexation of Greatwood and New Territory last year. As a result of ongoing organizational leadership succession planning efforts, Sugar Land will again have three assistant city managers reporting to Bogard beginning in January 2019.