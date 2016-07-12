Police department earns Bureau of Justice Assistance award

Recurring grant will fund bulletproof vests for officers

The Missouri City Police Department has once again received an award from the Bureau of Justice Assistance (BJA) under the Fiscal Year 2016 Bulletproof Vest Partnership (BVP) solicitation. The city has received the recurring grant for more than a decade, which reimburses the police department for 50 percent of costs for vest replacement.

Since 1999, the BVP program has awarded more than 13,000 jurisdictions, which has totaled $412 million in federal funds being used for the purchase of more than a million vests.

“The BVP award is a critical resource for many state and local jurisdictions such as our own, and we are grateful to have once again received this award, which will again help our department offset the costs of essential programs,” Chief of Police Mike Berezin said. “As Missouri City continues to grow, public safety initiatives must adapt to the demands of our increasing population. New technologies that assist our department have become crucial to our officers, so awards such as this allow us to utilize our budget resources in strategic ways.”

The award is the latest in a series of grant recognitions earned by the police department. Earlier this year, the department earned a $59,255 Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Formula Grant from the Criminal Justice Division of the Office of the Governor through the Houston-Galveston Area Council to purchase automated license plate recognition equipment. The new technology will be utilized toward auto-theft prevention.

The FY 2016 BVP award is used for National Institute of Justice-compliant armored vests, which were available to be ordered after April 1.

In 2015, Missouri City was also named one of five Texas municipalities to receive a COPS grant in the sum of $500,000, which funded the hiring of four new police officers.

Awarded by the COPS Office Hiring Program, the grant was part of the more than $107 million in grant funding awarded to nearly 200 law enforcement agencies across the nation aimed at creating, and in some cases protecting, 866 law enforcement positions.