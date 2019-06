An investigation is underway in Fort Bend County after a 3-year-old boy drowned at a Sugar Land apartment complex.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls said a family was outside grilling at the Enclave at Woodbridge apartments Sunday afternoon, when a child walked over to the water and slid in. The incident was reported around 4 p.m. Sunday. According to Nehls, the child was wearing floaters before entering the pool, and was underwater for several minutes before being discovered.