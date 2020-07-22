Police investigating fatal Missouri City shooting

Police are investigating a shooting incident that left a man dead Monday night in Missouri City.

The Houston Police Department said in a news release that officers responded to a shooting call at 7636 Goudin Dr. in Missouri City at 9:20 p.m. Monday to find 38-year-old Quincy Brown inside his home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to HPD.

HPD said there is no known suspect or motive in the case.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact HPD’s Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Houston Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.