Police say Sugar Land man killed wife and son before shooting himself

Police say a Sugar Land man fatally shot his wife and son inside their home, and then drove to San Marcos and assaulted his daughter, before killing himself earlier this week.

Sugar Land Police Department spokesperson Doug Adolph said SLPD is approaching the incident as a murder-suicide after Richard Logan, the CEO of Stafford-based nonprofit Attack Poverty, was found dead of a gunshot wound in Guadalupe County early Tuesday morning. His wife, Diana, and 11-year-old son were found dead inside the family’s Sugar Land home later that day.

According to Adolph, police received a call from the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office indicating they had found a man, identified as Richard Logan, dead from an apparent suicide. After trying to reach family members for notification of his death multiple times throughout the day, Adolph said a neighbor was able to gain access to the family’s home in the 8500 block of Evening Light Drive around 1 p.m.

It was then that police found Diana and Aaron Logan dead from gunshot wounds. Police say they were killed several hours beforehand.

SLPD said the handgun recovered at the scene in Guadalupe County is believed to be the same weapon that was used to kill Logan’s wife and son, pending forensic results. Adolph said police also believe Richard Logan drove to San Marcos in Guadalupe County and physically assaulted his adult daughter Monday night before killing himself.

Adolph said police are not aware of any prior calls for service to the family’s Sugar Land residence.

Logan was previously a pastor at River Pointe Church in Richmond before leaving to establish Attack Poverty. He and his family were longtime members of River Pointe Church, where a Logan family memorial service is planned for 2 p.m. Monday.

“The Attack Poverty family is in shock to learn of the tragedy involving our Chief Executive Officer,” the organization said in a statement posted to its website. “We are cooperating with investigators and waiting for more information as we process this loss with our staff, volunteers and community.”