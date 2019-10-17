Police searching for church burglary suspect

Sugar Land police are looking for a man they say was involved in three mid-September burglaries at local churches.

According to police, a black male in his mid-to-late 20s with a goatee-style beard and stocky build wearing a long-sleeve gray sweatshirt and sweat pants could be responsible for burglaries at Sugar Land Family Church (1110 Burney Rd.), St. Theresa’s Catholic Church (705 St. Theresa Blvd.) and Faith Lutheran Church (800 Brooks St.) sometime during the night of Sept. 14 and the following morning.

In each instance, exterior windows were broken and interior offices and storage rooms ransacked, and a small amount of cash was reported missing from one of the churches.

Police believe the man was driving a four-door Chevrolet Impala, possibly an LTZ or SS model.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).