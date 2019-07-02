Police searching for missing Missouri City teen

A 17-year-old girl has gone missing from Missouri City, and police are asking for the public’s help in finding her.

Per an alert from the Missouri City Police Department, Skylar Wrench has been missing since June 12 and was last definitively seen at the Red Corner Store on MLK Boulevard in Houston. MCPD said information it obtained indicates she may have been seen July 1 in the Sunnyside/Southpark area of Houston.

According to the alert, Wrench is a habitual runaway, having done so 10 times over the past two years, and authorities are fearful she is being trafficked.

MCPD described Wrench as 6-foot tall and about 200 pounds. She has a light complexion, brown hair and brown eyes, and has scars on both knees from surgery.

MCPD is asking anyone with information on Wrench or her whereabouts to call 281-403-8730.