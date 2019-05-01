Police searching for Sugar Land theft suspects

Two men who allegedly stole 56 video games totaling more than $2,300 from a Sugar Land Walmart last month remain at large.

According to a release from the Sugar Land Police Department, surveillance video shows two men entering the store’s electronics department at 345 State Hwy. 6 shortly after 3 a.m. April 6, use a key to open a display case, fill backpacks with video games and exit the store.

Police said both men are black. One is 40 to 50 years old, weighing about 180-200 pounds and was wearing a dark shirt, pants and shoes with a balding head and mustache. The other man is about 25 to 35 years old and was wearing a white or gray hoodie, black pants, dark tennis shoes and a black do-rag.

Surveillance cameras outside the store captured the men arriving and fleeing the scene in separate vehicles. One was driving a cream-colored, four-door Buick Lacrosse. The other was in a silver Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse.

Anyone with information on these suspects or the incident should call the Sugar Land Police Department at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).