Police searching for suspects in crimes that could be connected

Police are searching for two men they say robbed an elderly woman in Richmond last week. The suspects also could be connected to a burglary of a motor vehicle that happened shortly beforehand.

The Fort County Sheriff’s Office described one suspect as a short black male in his late teens or early 20s with a thin build who was wearing a hoodie pulled over his head. The other suspect was described only as a black male by the FBCSO.

According to the FBCSO, deputies responded to an aggravated assault call in the 2000 block of Wren Meadow Drive in Richmond just after 3 p.m. Feb. 3, when an elderly woman said she was held up at gunpoint. The FBCSO said the woman told police she was getting home from a Chase Bank in Richmond when a man confronted the woman with a handgun before pushing her down and stealing her purse.

According to police, the suspect got out of a white SUV, possibly a newer-model Dodge Journey, with tinted windows, a black luggage rack, solid black wheels and paper tags. That vehicle of interest, police said, was consistent with a vehicle used in the burgarly of a motor vehicle earlier that day.

Around 2:45 p.m., officers responded to a call in the H-E-B off Circle Oak Parkway in Richmond. Police say surveillance video there showed a white Dodge Journey with paper tags pull up to another vehicle, with a man then breaking a window and stealing a purse.

Anyone with information on these incidents or the suspects’ potential whereabouts is encouraged to call Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.