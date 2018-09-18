Police seek man for burglaries at City Plaza

Sugar Land police need help identifying a man they believe committed three burglaries at the City Plaza at Town Square, 2299 Lone Star Drive.

Residents living in three different condominiums said someone forcibly entered their units on Aug. 20 between 2-3 p.m. In each instance, the doors were pried open, personal belongings were found scattered on the floors and items were missing.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video and identified a man walking through a gated entrance just before 2 p.m. A doorbell camera later shows him in a first floor hallway, and he was seen on a third camera leaving the complex with a large bag of what appears to be stolen items.

The man is black with a goatee mustache, partially bald, about 6 feet to 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 260-300 pounds. He was carrying a black backpack and wearing a white t-shirt, blue and white shorts, white Nike tennis shoes and sunglasses.

Surveillance video is posted at www.sugarlandtx.gov/burglaries184530.

The Sugar Land Police Department asks if anybody recognizes or knows the suspect in the video footage to contact the Sugar Land Police Department at 281-275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS (8477).