Police seeking public’s help in identifying remains

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a young female whose remains were found in Missouri City earlier this year.

The Missouri City Police Department said in a July 14 news release that multiple broken pieces of a female victim’s skull were found adjacent to a jogging trail near the 2400 block of Texas Parkway on Jan. 29. Police have described the victim as Hispanic or Native American, between 12 and 18 years old and having dark hair.

A spokesperson for the police department said the death is being investigated as a homicide. The spokesperson also said the department could not release any other details about the case.

Anyone with information about the victim or her death is encouraged to call Detective Andrew Robb of the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700 or the Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at 281-342-8477.