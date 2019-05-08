Police still searching for Sugar Land theft suspects

Two men who allegedly stole 56 video games totaling more than $2,300 from a Sugar Land Walmart April 6 remain at large. According to a release from the Sugar Land Police Department two men entered the store’s electronics department at 345 State Hwy. 6 shortly after 3 a.m., filled backpacks with video games and exit the store.

Both men were black. One was 40 to 50 years old, weighing about 180-200 pounds; and wearing a dark shirt, pants and shoes, with a balding head and a mustache. The other man was about 25 to 35 years old and wearing a white or gray hoodie, black pants, dark tennis shoes and a black do-rag. Surveillance cameras outside the store captured the men arriving and fleeing the scene in a cream-colored, four-door Buick Lacrosse and a silver Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse. Anyone with information on these suspects or the incident should call SLPD at (281) 275-2540 or Fort Bend County Crime Stoppers at (281) 342-TIPS (8477).