Pollard voted president of Fort Bend County Fair Association

Pollard

Marjorie Pollard has been elected president of the Fort Bend County Fair Association.

Pollard is carrying on a family tradition with her service to the fair, and now her grandchildren represent the fifth generation of her family’s involvement. Pollard is a former livestock exhibitor and recalls the fair being held on the original fairgrounds.

“I started showing cattle in the old fair barn on the original fairgrounds on Highway 90. We showed Charolais cattle in the open show; I must have been about 9 or 10 years old. My momma had us wash the cattle, feed them, and get them ready for the show. Those are some of my early memories,” said Pollard.

Pollard remembers the early arts and crafts exhibits that her mother, the late Helen Ann Booth, and her aunts, did being involved in the Women’s Department.

“As a kid, I remember going up the stairs to the Women’s Department. At that time only women would have entries of homemade goods like kolaches, canned goods, vegetables, crocheted items, and quilts. They would be displayed on the huge wooden cases,” Pollard said, adding, “I grew up all over those fairgrounds.”

Pollard said she is honored to serve as president and looks forward to a great year.

“For decades I have personally been coming to this fair, and now to be president, it is an honor for my family and me,” she said.

Pollard has been involved with several committees including cowboy camp, fair queens, entertainment, adult creative arts, and reception committees. She has participated in the parade, livestock shows, and has been a buyer or bidder at several auctions. From checking in exhibits to set up, Pollard has been involved or behind the scenes to get things done.

“Being involved with the fair means being there for our kids, the youth of this county. It is all about the kids,” said the mother of three adult children and grandmother to nine grandchildren.

Her children and grandchildren have been livestock show exhibitors. Pollard became a board member in 2004.

“Before I became a director, I helped start Cowboy Camp. We would feed the cowboys and the rodeo personnel of both the youth rodeo and the PRCA rodeo. We served up chicken and dumplings, brisket, and stew. So, now as a director, I am still helping to serve hot meals for the entertainers and their bands, and working with wonderful caterers for many of our fair receptions,” she said.

James Duke, last year’s president, welcomed Pollard officially to the position after his successful year.

“I am thrilled to be able to support our kids, give our community a fair to enjoy, as I did, and as my family did, growing up. It is a tradition for me to come to the fair and I can only hope to help inspire other families to do the same. Whether it is the livestock shows, the fair food, the rodeo action, or the carnival rides I want our fair to be a place where all families can enjoy,” said Pollard.

Pollard’s grandfather was involved in the founding years of the fair, and her uncle served on the board in the 1970s.

Pollard and her husband Charles reside in Richmond, and she is a proud alumnus of Lamar High School. Her love for country music, western lifestyle, and her deep family-fair roots have given her a lifetime of grooming for the role of fair president. She has served on several boards and as a volunteer with Lamar Educational Awards Foundation, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and supports numerous charities and organizations throughout the community.

The Fort Bend County Fair is set for Sept. 27 to Oct. 6.