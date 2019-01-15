Porter files for re-election in Sugar Land

Steve Porter, Sugar Land City Councilman District One, announced his campaign for re-election on May 4. He was first elected to city council in this same position in 2013 and, if elected, will be serving his fourth-consecutive and last term on city council due to term limits, which he supports.

“It has been my privilege to serve the citizens of District One as a council member and Mayor ProTem (in 2016-17) on Sugar Land City Council,” said Porter. “For more than 39 years, my family and I have chosen to call District One our home. We love District One for the history, the great schools, the planned growth, and especially the friends and neighbors who also call District One their home.”

For more information, visit www.StevePorter4District1.com.