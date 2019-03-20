Portion of Williams Way renamed Richmond Parkway

This map shows the portion of Williams Way and other streets that will be renamed Richmond Parkway, effective March 25. (Map courtesy City of Richmond)

The City of Richmond has moved closer to achieving a key goal of its Comprehensive Master Plan by renaming a portion of Williams Way to Richmond Parkway.

The change will take place on Monday, March 25.

With a desire to create a signature gateway into Richmond, the city commission voted to rename a portion of Williams Way Boulevard to Richmond Parkway. Communication of the name change with residents and businesses along the roadway has been occurring over the last couple of months.

The name change is part of a larger coordinated effort between Richmond and Fort Bend County as the county has initiated re-naming the portion of Williams Way located in the county, extending south to US 59. The portion of Williams Way planned for renaming includes the section starting from the north side of U.S. 59 continuing along Front, Austin, and Second Streets.

The stretch of roadway forms the main corridor between U.S. 59 and U.S. 90 A/Jackson Street and currently includes several street names in different sections of the road. Utilizing a single name for the entire roadway will create a more unified name that represents all the residents of Richmond. Changing the name of the designated corridor entrance is intended to bolster the city’s image by providing important way-finding and community branding efforts.

The city has also planned future mobility improvements for the corridor that will enhance the connectivity of the Judicial Center to Richmond’s historic district and downtown area.