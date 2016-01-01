ambien bad breath buy ambien online ambien stomach problems

Portions of Highway 6, Sienna Parkway to close for construction

On Sunday, Dec. 18, from 4 a.m. to 5 p.m. there will be a full closure of State Highway 6 at the Fort Bend Parkway to allow for concrete placement of the bridge deck that spans the highway.

All Frontage Roads and the intersection for Highway 6 and the Fort Bend Parkway will remain open for traffic during Sunday’s construction.

In addition, from today (Tuesday, Dec. 13), through Friday, Dec. 23, there will be a one-lane closure on both the north- and south-bound lanes of Sienna Parkway between Rain Tree and Watts Plantation for street repairs. Residents can expect traffic delays during this time.

Residents with questions or concerns regarding street closures and construction may call 281-403-8500.

