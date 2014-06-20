does valium show up in a blood test buy valium online ativan withdrawal valium

Post office renamed after fallen Marine

(Submitted photo) U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, R-Texas, speaks during a dedication ceremony to rename a Sugar Land post office after LCpl. Garrett W. Gamble, a Marine killed in the line of Duty in Afghanistan.

U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, R-Texas, speaks during a dedication ceremony to rename a Sugar Land post office after LCpl. Garrett W. Gamble, a Marine killed in the line of Duty in Afghanistan.

U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, R-Texas, dedicated a post office in Sugar Land to fallen Marine Lance Corporal Garrett Gamble last week.

Gamble was killed on March 11, 2010, while patrolling during combat operations in Helmand province, Afghanistan. He was a 2008 graduate of Stephen F. Austin High in Sugar Land. Several members of the Sugar Land community attended the post office renaming.

“America can never repay our debt to Garrett Gamble and all who have given their lives in defense of America, but we can say thank you for his selfless commitment on behalf of our liberty,” Olson said. “Now when Sugar Land residents visit this post office, they will see his name and learn of his sacrifice. This gesture is one small way we can say thank you to Garret’s family for raising a strong, honorable Marine. Garrett Gamble is a true hero. On behalf of a grateful nation, we say thank you.”

The Olson bill, H.R. 4877 renames the U.S. Post Office located at 3130 Grants Lake Boulevard in Sugar Land, as the “LCpl Garrett W. Gamble, USMC Post Office Building.” Every member of the Texas congressional delegation was a cosponsor of the bill, which was signed into law by the President on July 29, 2016.

