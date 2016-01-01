Powerful Tools for Caregivers seminars coming to Sugar Land

A caregiver is someone who has taken on the very selfless role of caring for a loved one.

Many times, the caregiver has the great responsibility of making sure their loved one’s basic needs are met, which requires work and dedication. By taking care of his or her own needs, the caregiver will be able to better care for those who depend on them.

Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program to help family and friends caring for older adults with long-term health conditions. The free seminar consists of six classes, each of which focuses on different tools that will help guide the caregiver through the caregiving journey.

Participants will learn about setting goals, staying motivated and dealing with feelings of anger, guilt and depression, giving them the increased confidence and ability to cope with the demands of caregiving.

The six-week course begins Monday, Feb. 20, and runs through Monday, March 27. Classes are held every Monday from 2:30–4:30 p.m. in the Brazos Pavilion Chapel, first floor, at Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital. Registration is required.

For more information or to register, contact the Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital Spiritual Care Department at snbowman@houstonmethodist.org or 281-274-7164. Seating is limited.