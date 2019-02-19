Precedence is set for re-locating human remains

Dear Editor,

I have read with interest the coverage regarding the cemetery found adjoining the new Technical School construction site. As I understand it, the issue is the identification and historical recognition of all the people interred there.

The place of the burial is less important than the circumstances and history of those buried there.

In 2012 human bones found under a construction site in England were identified after extensive DNA testing, as those of King Richard III, the last Plantagenet ruler, who was killed at the battle of Bosworth in 1485.

The bones were reverently re-interred in Leicester Cathedral in 2015 during a televised ceremony in the presence of the Archbishop of Canterbury and other religious leaders. An historic plaque recounts the history of King Richard III and the subsequent recovery of the remains.

The construction at the burial site was completed.

Yours truly,

Mrs. L. Chapman

Sugar Land