Precinct 3 constable suspends traffic warrants

Constable Wayne K. Thompson, Fort Bend County, Precinct 3, said his office will suspend the confirmation and/or arrest for Class “C” citations (traffic citation warrants) during the month of September to include arrest warrants originating out of his office or any other law enforcement agency.

Other warrants, for more severe offenses, will continue to be enforced and confirmed.

Additionally, his office will not issue citations for Texas driver’s licenses that expired either in August or September.

Thompson said he has seen the devastating effects of Hurricane Harvey and believes that the action is necessary to allow citizens the time to recover and focus on their immediate needs. The office will continue to focus on rescue, recovery and patrol operations and will utilize the warrant division to supplement patrol operations rather than arrest citizens for traffic warrants during this difficult time.