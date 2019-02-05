Premier Wireless donates $39,000 to help Stafford MSD students

Stafford Municipal School District Superintendent Dr. Robert Bostic and Jorge Rodriguez, Stafford MSD director of technology, were seeking a way to bridge the achievement gap that exists between students who have regular Internet access and those who don’t. By partnering with Lea Bogle, president of Premier Wireless, they implemented an innovative and powerful, new solution.

Through the partnership with Premier Wireless, Stafford MSD received more than $39,500 in free hardware and software services, which enabled the district to secure 150 Smart HotSpots and 50 traditional hotspots. Premier’s Smart HotSpot allows students to safely access the Internet to research virtually anywhere without the need of a computer. When students need to use a computer or other Wi-Fi-enabled device, they can connect that device to the CIPA-compliant Wi-Fi that’s created by the Smart HotSpot.

According to a recent survey of U.S. high school students conducted by the Hispanic Heritage Foundation and myCollegeOptions, 70 percent of teachers assign homework that requires Internet access and 49 percent of students reported having experienced being unable to complete a homework assignment because they didn’t have access to a computer or the internet.

Stafford MSD’s 20/20 Vision calls for 100 percent of students to read at grade level by third grade or earlier. This investment is technology is just one way Stafford MSD is making this vision a reality under Bostic’s leadership.

“We are so proud and honored to partner with Premier Wireless, and we are enthusiastic about how it will benefit our students academically,” Bostic said.

The district plans to make the devices available for the students to check out through its libraries.

Bogle is passionate about education and said, “The need to address Internet access for all students is critical and the time is now. It’s just too important and it can’t wait.”