Primaries pave way for runoffs, General Election

Voters in Fort Bend County will need to stay sharp as last week’s Primary Election has set the stage for several runoff races on May 22.

Democrats in particular will have four races to settle, including selecting candidates for Governor, U.S. House, State Senate and Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace. Republicans have two races to decide: Judge for County Court-at-Law No. 3 and County Treasurer.

The Primary did result in the departure of one incumbent. Precinct 2 Constable Gary Majors, who was appointed to the position in 2016, lost to Daryl L. Smith, who will not face opposition from a Republican in the fall.

Runoff elections

On May 22, Democrats will choose between Andrew White and Lupe Valdez for Governor, Sri Preston Kulkarni and Letitia Plummer for U.S. House District 22, Beto O’Rourke and Sema Hernandez for U.S. Senator, Rita Lucido and Fran Watson for State Senator for District 17, and Joel C. Clouser Sr. and Tanisha C. Green for Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace.

Republicans will choose between Harold Kennedy and Tricia Krenek for Judge of County Court-at-Law No. 3, and Tina Gibson and Bill Rickert for County Treasurer.

Primary Election

There were several races decided before the election due to a lack of competition. Running unopposed in both the Primary and General Election are District 9 U.S. Rep. Al Green, a Democrat; 328th Judicial District Judge Walter Armatys, a Republican; County Court-at-Law No. 1 Judge Chris Morales, a Republican; County Court-at-Law No. 2 Judge Jeffrey A. McMeans, a Republican; County Clerk Laura Richard, a Republican; Precinct 2 County Commissioner Grady Prestage, a Democrat; Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Justin M. Joyce, a Republican; and Republican County Chairman Jacey Jetton.

Primary winners who will not face opposition in November include: Court of Criminal Appeals Place 8 Judge Michelle Slaughter, a Republican; State Board of Education District 4 Member Lawrence Allen Jr., a Democrat; State Representative for District 27 Ron Reynolds, a Democrat; Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2 Mary S. Ward, a Republican; and Democratic County Chairman Cynthia Ginyard.

Most of the Primary elections drew battle lines for the Nov. 6 General Election. They include:

U.S. Senator

Democrat

Beto O’Rourke

Republican

Ted Cruz

U.S. Representative District 22

Democrat

Sri Preston Kulkarni or Letitia Plummer

Republican

Pete Olson

Governor

Democrat

Andrew White or Lupe Valdez

Republican

Greg Abbott

Lieutenant Governor

Democrat

Mike Collier

Republican

Dan Patrick

Attorney General

Democrat

Justin Nelson

Republican

Ken Paxton

Comptroller of Public Accounts

Democrat

Joi Chevalier

Republican

Glen Hegar

Commissioner of the General Land Office

Democrat

Miguel Suazo

Republican

George P. Bush

Commissioner of Agriculture

Democrat

Kim Olson

Republican

Sid Miller

Railroad Commissioner

Democrat

Roman McAllen

Republican

Christi Craddick

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2

Democrat

Steven Kirkland

Republican

Jimmy Blacklock

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4

Democrat

R.K. Sandill

Republican

John Devine

Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6

Democrat

Kathy Cheng

Republican

Jeff Brown

Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals

Democrat

Maria T. Jackson

Republican

Sharon Keller

Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 7

Democrat

Ramona Franklin

Republican

Barbara P. Hervey

Member, State Board of Education District 7

Democrat

Elizabeth Markowitz

Republican

Matt Robinson

State Senator District 17

Democrat

Rita Lucido or Fran Watson

Republican

Joan Huffman

State Representative District 26

Democrat

L. Sarah DeMerchant

Republican

D.F. “Rick” Miller

State Representative District 28

Democrat

Meghan Scoggins

Republican

John Zerwas

State Representative District 85

Democrat

Jennifer Cantu

Republican

Phil Stephenson

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals, Place 2

Democrat

Gordon Goodman

Republican

Jane Bland

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals, Place 6

Democrat

Sarah Beth Landau

Republican

Harvey Brown

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals, Place 7

Democrat

Julie Countiss

Republican

Terry Yates

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals, Place 8

Democrat

Richard Hightower

Republican

Michael Massengale

Justice, 1st Court of Appeals, Place 9

Democrat

Peter Kelly

Republican

Jennifer Caughey

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 3

Democrat

Jerry Zimmerer

Republican

Brett Busby

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 4

Democrat

Charles Spain

Republican

Marc Brown

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 5

Democrat

Frances Bourliot

Republican

Martha Hill Jamison

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 6

Democrat

Meagan Hassan

Republican

Bill Boyce

Justice, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 8

Democrat

Margaret “Meg” Poissant

Republican

John Donovan

District Judge, 240th Judicial District

Democrat

Frank J. Fraley

Republican

Chad Bridges

District Judge, 268th Judicial District

Democrat

R. O’Neil Williams

Republican

John “Hawk” Hawkins

District Judge, 458th Judicial District

Democrat

Robert L. Rolnick

Republican

Ken Cannata

District Attorney

Democrat

Brian M. Middleton

Republican

Cliff Vacek

County Judge

Democrat

KP George

Republican

Robert E. Hebert

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 3

Democrat

Juli Mathew

Republican

Harold Kennedy or Tricia Krenek

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 4

Democrat

Toni Wallace

Republican

Amy Mitchell

Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 6

Democrat

Sherman Hatton Jr.

Republican

Dean Hrbacek

District Clerk

Democrat

Beverly M. Walker

Republican

Annie Rebecca Elliot

County Commissioner Precinct 4

Democrat

Ken R. DeMerchant

Republican

James Patterson

Justice of the Peace Precinct 3

Democrat

Michael Antalan

Republican

Kelly Nicole Crow