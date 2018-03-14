Primaries pave way for runoffs, General Election

Voters in Fort Bend County will need to stay sharp as last week’s Primary Election has set the stage for several runoff races on May 22.
Democrats in particular will have four races to settle, including selecting candidates for Governor, U.S. House, State Senate and Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace. Republicans have two races to decide: Judge for County Court-at-Law No. 3 and County Treasurer.
The Primary did result in the departure of one incumbent. Precinct 2 Constable Gary Majors, who was appointed to the position in 2016, lost to Daryl L. Smith, who will not face opposition from a Republican in the fall.
Runoff elections
On May 22, Democrats will choose between Andrew White and Lupe Valdez for Governor, Sri Preston Kulkarni and Letitia Plummer for U.S. House District 22, Beto O’Rourke and Sema Hernandez for U.S. Senator, Rita Lucido and Fran Watson for State Senator for District 17, and Joel C. Clouser Sr. and Tanisha C. Green for Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace.
Republicans will choose between Harold Kennedy and Tricia Krenek for Judge of County Court-at-Law No. 3, and Tina Gibson and Bill Rickert for County Treasurer.
Primary Election
There were several races decided before the election due to a lack of competition. Running unopposed in both the Primary and General Election are District 9 U.S. Rep. Al Green, a Democrat; 328th Judicial District Judge Walter Armatys, a Republican; County Court-at-Law No. 1 Judge Chris Morales, a Republican; County Court-at-Law No. 2 Judge Jeffrey A. McMeans, a Republican; County Clerk Laura Richard, a Republican; Precinct 2 County Commissioner Grady Prestage, a Democrat; Precinct 4 Justice of the Peace Justin M. Joyce, a Republican; and Republican County Chairman Jacey Jetton.
Primary winners who will not face opposition in November include: Court of Criminal Appeals Place 8 Judge Michelle Slaughter, a Republican; State Board of Education District 4 Member Lawrence Allen Jr., a Democrat; State Representative for District 27 Ron Reynolds, a Democrat; Justice of the Peace Precinct 1, Place 2 Mary S. Ward, a Republican; and Democratic County Chairman Cynthia Ginyard.
Most of the Primary elections drew battle lines for the Nov. 6 General Election. They include:
U.S. Senator
Democrat
Beto O’Rourke
Republican
Ted Cruz
U.S. Representative District 22
Democrat
Sri Preston Kulkarni or Letitia Plummer
Republican
Pete Olson
Governor
Democrat
Andrew White or Lupe Valdez
Republican
Greg Abbott
Lieutenant Governor
Democrat
Mike Collier
Republican
Dan Patrick
Attorney General
Democrat
Justin Nelson
Republican
Ken Paxton
Comptroller of Public Accounts
Democrat
Joi Chevalier
Republican
Glen Hegar
Commissioner of the General Land Office
Democrat
Miguel Suazo
Republican
George P. Bush
Commissioner of Agriculture
Democrat
Kim Olson
Republican
Sid Miller
Railroad Commissioner
Democrat
Roman McAllen
Republican
Christi Craddick
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 2
Democrat
Steven Kirkland
Republican
Jimmy Blacklock
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 4
Democrat
R.K. Sandill
Republican
John Devine
Justice, Supreme Court, Place 6
Democrat
Kathy Cheng
Republican
Jeff Brown
Presiding Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals
Democrat
Maria T. Jackson
Republican
Sharon Keller
Judge, Court of Criminal Appeals Place 7
Democrat
Ramona Franklin
Republican
Barbara P. Hervey
Member, State Board of Education District 7
Democrat
Elizabeth Markowitz
Republican
Matt Robinson
State Senator District 17
Democrat
Rita Lucido or Fran Watson
Republican
Joan Huffman
State Representative District 26
Democrat
L. Sarah DeMerchant
Republican
D.F. “Rick” Miller
State Representative District 28
Democrat
Meghan Scoggins
Republican
John Zerwas
State Representative District 85
Democrat
Jennifer Cantu
Republican
Phil Stephenson
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals, Place 2
Democrat
Gordon Goodman
Republican
Jane Bland
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals, Place 6
Democrat
Sarah Beth Landau
Republican
Harvey Brown
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals, Place 7
Democrat
Julie Countiss
Republican
Terry Yates
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals, Place 8
Democrat
Richard Hightower
Republican
Michael Massengale
Justice, 1st Court of Appeals, Place 9
Democrat
Peter Kelly
Republican
Jennifer Caughey
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 3
Democrat
Jerry Zimmerer
Republican
Brett Busby
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 4
Democrat
Charles Spain
Republican
Marc Brown
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 5
Democrat
Frances Bourliot
Republican
Martha Hill Jamison
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 6
Democrat
Meagan Hassan
Republican
Bill Boyce
Justice, 14th Court of Appeals, Place 8
Democrat
Margaret “Meg” Poissant
Republican
John Donovan
District Judge, 240th Judicial District
Democrat
Frank J. Fraley
Republican
Chad Bridges
District Judge, 268th Judicial District
Democrat
R. O’Neil Williams
Republican
John “Hawk” Hawkins
District Judge, 458th Judicial District
Democrat
Robert L. Rolnick
Republican
Ken Cannata
District Attorney
Democrat
Brian M. Middleton
Republican
Cliff Vacek
County Judge
Democrat
KP George
Republican
Robert E. Hebert
Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 3
Democrat
Juli Mathew
Republican
Harold Kennedy or Tricia Krenek
Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 4
Democrat
Toni Wallace
Republican
Amy Mitchell
Judge, County Court-at-Law No. 6
Democrat
Sherman Hatton Jr.
Republican
Dean Hrbacek
District Clerk
Democrat
Beverly M. Walker
Republican
Annie Rebecca Elliot
County Commissioner Precinct 4
Democrat
Ken R. DeMerchant
Republican
James Patterson
Justice of the Peace Precinct 3
Democrat
Michael Antalan
Republican
Kelly Nicole Crow
Leave a Reply