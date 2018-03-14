Primary winners sound off

The Primary Election campaign was a long and often challenging one for many of the candidates.

Several were able to breathe a sigh of relief March 6 when the election results came in. For others, they lived to fight another day in the May 22 runoff election. This is what several of the winners had to say after the election:

Pete Olson, U.S. House District 22: “My team came out here working their tails off the better part of four months. … We thought we might have a dogfight and we were prepared for that and luckily it isn’t close, but I’m very proud of their hard work. … We had almost 80 percent of the votes in the primary with three opponents; that’s huge! That sends a message to the Democrats this county will never, ever become blue.”

Dr. Letitia Plummer’s campaign, U.S. House District 22: “Tuesday was a big day for Democrats, where a record number of Democratic votes were recorded. Dr. Plummer was so excited to see the enthusiasm and civic engagement surrounding these primary elections and is ecstatic to have made the runoff. Each of her opponents ran exemplary campaigns, and Tuesday was big win not only for her but women in the county and surrounding areas.”

Cliff Vacek, District Attorney: “I am honored and extremely thankful that the voters trusted me with their vote and expressed their confidence for me to be the next District Attorney of Fort Bend County. I want to thank my family, my friends, and everyone else who supported me throughout the primary. Those who put up signs, those that volunteered on Election day, and most important those who took the time to vote, I thank you.”

Tricia Krenek, Judge, County Court at Law 3: “I am grateful for all of the support and excited for the opportunity to earn your vote in the runoff election on May 22. My commitment to public service and passion for the Girls’ Court remains strong, and I will continue to work hard to bring constitutionally sound, conservative values to County Court at Law 3.”

Bill Rickert, Fort Bend County Treasurer: “I am very humbled by the support across Fort Bend County. I look forward to the runoff on May 22 and will be working hard to become the next Fort Bend County Treasurer.”

Tina Gibson, Fort Bend County Treasurer: “The voters of Fort Bend County have determined I am the best person to lead the office of Treasurer. Unfortunately, due to the ballot position, my opponent was able to get enough votes to force me into a runoff. I look forward to continuing engaging with the voters and winning on May 22.”

Fort Bend Precinct 2 Constable Daryl Smith: “A heartfelt thanks to all my family, friends and campaign workers for your hard work and support during this campaign. I am extremely grateful and I appreciate each one of you. Most importantly, I want to thank everyone who voted for me. Without you, I would not be the newly elected Fort Bend Precinct 2 Constable. Thank you!”

Rita Lucido, State Senate District 17: “I am so pleased that we earned the most votes in the Democratic Primary this week, and I look forward to more great conversations with SD17 residents in Fort Bend County about properly funding our public schools and the other serious issues facing Texans.”

Meghan Scoggins, State House District 28: “Residents continue to show they are ready for change and to tackle the issues that affect their daily lives. They proved that yesterday, and I’m confident they will show it again in November.”