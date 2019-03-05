Principals named to lead new Lamar CISD schools

Janice Harvey

Lamar CISD’s Board of Trustees has approved the principals for Culver Elementary and Roberts Middle School, both scheduled to open this fall.

Janice Harvey will open Roberts Middle School as principal. Roberts Middle School is located next to Fulshear High School in the 9300 block of Charger Way in Fulshear. A graduate of Texas A&M University, Harvey has her master’s degree from the University of Houston-Victoria. She currently serves as the principal of Huggins Elementary.

During her career in education, Harvey was also an assistant principal at Bowie Elementary, an assistant principal and math teacher at Briscoe Junior High, a fifth-grade teacher at Frost Elementary and an elementary teacher in Fort Bend ISD.

Carla Thomas will open Culver Elementary as principal. Culver Elementary is located in the Briarwood Crossing neighborhood of Rosenberg. A graduate of the University of Houston, Thomas has her master’s degree from the University of Houston-Victoria. She currently serves as the principal of Smith Elementary. Thomas has been an educator for over 24 years, 11 of which have been at Smith, serving as a principal, assistant principal, teacher and campus facilitator.