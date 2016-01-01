Public meeting planned as Fort Bend ISD pursues District of Innovation designation

The public is invited to attend a meeting of Fort Bend ISD’s Academic Advisory Council (AAC) on Feb. 8 at the FBISD Administration Building (16431 Lexington Boulevard, Sugar Land). The meeting will be held from 4:15 to 5:15 p.m. in the Board Room.

During the meeting, members of Fort Bend ISD’s Local Innovation Committee are planning to present a Local Innovation Plan for the consideration of FBISD’s Academic Advisory Committee, in accordance with rules established by the Texas Education Agency. Prior to public input, the Academic Advisory Committee must approve the plan by a majority vote.

Pending AAC approval, the Local Innovation Plan will be posted online for a 30-day public comment period, followed by a public meeting of the Board of Trustees.

Fort Bend ISD’s Local Innovation Committee, which is made up of various stakeholders, began meeting in December to explore innovative and creative ways the District can better meet student needs. Committee members will continue their work to create the Local Innovation Plan prior to the Feb. 8 meeting. To learn more about the District of Innovation process, visit www.fortbendisd.com/innovation.