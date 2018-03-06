‘Pursue Your Passion’ sculpture donated to Missouri City

A new piece of artwork to be situated between the new library and Houston Community College in Missouri City will inspire those who choose to see.

That is the hope of sculptor Taft McWhorter, who along with noted 91-year-old artist David Adickes, collaborated to create the “Pursue Your Passion,” piece that was unveiled recently in Adickes studio.

“It says pursue your passion and those who visit will be able to see the hidden message. It’s fantastic. With the library and HCC right there, these are people who are seeking something, learning more through books and hopefully this will inspire them,” said McWhorter.

The multi-colored work featuring Houston Astros colors of blue and orange and standing 18 feet tall, 6 feet wide in a cross, uses intertwining letters to create the message to be all you are meant to be by pursuing your passion.

McWhorter lives the message. He said he got into art when he was 37.

“We just made it our mantra to pursue,” he said about he and his wife Dana. “We have three sons in their 20s and the sculpture was another stepping stone in that direction. We all have the capability of pursuing things we are passionate about whether in career or hobby,” said McWhorter.

He grew up in Houston, attended Friendswood High School and spent time as a youth minister and entrepreneur. Now he is an artist.

“My wife and I do a lot of philanthropy in Houston,” said McWhorter, who recently raised $20,000 for scholarships at the Houston rodeo while doing live paintings. He also raised money during a Fort Bend Cares gala with his live paintings.

His paintings appear across Texas and in restaurants in California. His collaborator and mentor, the noted sculptor Adickes, has creations all around Houston, including the iconic multicolored “We Love Houston” sign, the life-sized Beatles statues, and the 20-foot concrete and steel presidential busts.

“He is a brilliant artist and has such a good temperament,” McWhorter said. “He is able to help me get better while being honest and critiquing my work, saying halfway through this project, ‘you need to start over.’”

“As long as I accept that he is giving me positive reinforcement, I can create an end product,” added McWhorter.

“The materials for this creation start out as Styrofoam, then a bonding compound and mesh, then several layers of concrete letters layered to metal frame; and a little sweat,” said McWhorter.

Lettering inside the sculpture spell out the words of redeeming qualities for anyone willing to create, such as unique, courageous, loved, kind and more.

He completed it the day before he unveiled it.

The sculpture was acquired by art lovers Tom and Reggie Nichols, a Fort Bend County couple who have given many gifts to Missouri City. They have been collecting McWhorter’s work for seven years and recently worked with the city to plant more than 600 trees.

“This is his first sculpture and we said, that’s really cool,” recalled Tom Nichols. “We just love Missouri City and have done some other things for them. We thought this will tie-in perfect for a youth scholarship for the city’s youth council. So we bought it, sent a note to the mayor and asked could we donate it to the city,” said Nichols.

Tom and his wife, Reggie Nichols, are both 61 and work in the oil and gas industry.

“We enjoy our jobs and plan to keep doing it till our 70s. We like the arts and supporting local painters and theatre. So pursue your passion is a neat motto,” he said.