‘Quick Trigger Betty’ sees pandemic help as God-given responsibility

Betty Granados doesn’t live anywhere near Sienna Plantation or its local H-E-B store.

But that doesn’t mean the community has become any less like family. She said treating customers like relatives remains crucial in the H-E-B’s efforts to comfort and protect the people who traipse to the store daily during the COVID-19 pandemic even as they battle their own personal struggles.

“It gets emotional, but I know that I have a responsibility to God,” Granados said. “My children are all OK, so I need to help others who need it.”

Granados, who has worked at H-E-B’s Sienna Plantation location for two years, heads up the store’s COVID-19 action team. From the moment customers enter the store to the moment they exit, Granados and her sanitation team have likely played a role in mitigating the spread of COVID-19, the infectious upper-respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus.

“Even before the announcement was made, we knew that was coming. It’s a new experience for all of us, but we’re here to help each and every one of them,” she said. “It was exhausting at the beginning – it got a little crazy there for a while. It’s mainly about adapting to the needs of each and every customer.”

It begins at the front entrance, where Granados has assigned team members to wipe down and sanitize each shopping cart before customers grab them. Once inside, she said every touchable surface in the store – from cash registers to shelves and the tops of food containers and soda bottles – has been cleaned by either Granados or her team.

The store also has a team member clean and sanitize touchable surfaces inside each bathroom of the store, every hour on the hour. Also, store manager Lori Gilmore has installed stations with sanitation wipes and liquid sanitizer throughout the store.

Whatever the need, Granados is usually in the thick of things – keys in one hand and disinfectant solution in the other, ready to fire from the hip.

“They sometimes call me ‘Quick Trigger Betty,’ because I’m always ready,” she said with a laugh.

Gilmore and Granados were quick to credit the other for the store’s protection plans, with both reiterating that protection is a team effort. And it must be to do their customers the best service.

“We just stay emergency ready, and we’ve done the best we can with what H-E-B sends us,” Gilmore said. “(Betty) is a big part of that.”

Beyond her role of cleaning the store, however, Granados said she also likes to try lightening the mood whenever she can. Whether it’s doing a crazy dance or a simple gesture such as asking those waiting in line what they’re making for dinner, she tries to bring a personal touch in order to put customers’ minds at ease – as much as she can, at least.

“At the beginning you get scared. To be able to help our community, we’ve got to be in touch with each other. It’s hard, and you would see some customers coming in with tears on their face they’re so scared,” she said. “You can see the fear in people – I’m getting chills right now. It’s something you never anticipated. We try to make it lively, and I just try to get the customers to try relaxing a little bit.”

Her job doesn’t end when she leaves the store each night as she grapples with how to prevent spreading the disease to her children and grandchildren in Alvin, where she resides.

“I get home and leave my shoes outside, and I’ve got my little laundry basket outside. I put my clothes in there, slip into another gown that I have before taking a shower,” she said. “You’re having to constantly practice safety, especially since we’re working with the public. I never know what I’ll have to do.”

She admitted it can take a bit of a toll. Granados has not been able to see or hug her grandchildren since the pandemic broke nearly two months ago, limited to FaceTime conversations with them and other loved ones. But she knows the temporary pain has the potential to give way to a safer future.

“That’s the way I see it and that’s what I want my legacy to be,” she said. “I’ve got to help and do what needs to be done.”