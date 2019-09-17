Railroad commission cites area petroleum company for foul odor

A Fort Bend County petroleum company has been cited for noncompliance with a state rule after an unpleasant smell pervaded the air near Missouri City last week, according to a Sept. 13 news release from the city.

Missouri City said it had been contacted by citizens over a period of several days about a foul odor near the intersection of Fort Bend Parkway Toll Road and FM 2234, just outside city limits. The Railroad Commission of Texas investigated and found the smell to be caused by well operations from Viceroy Petroleum at 5526 McHard Rd. in Fort Bend County, according to Missouri City.

The railroad commission issued Viceroy a citation for noncompliance with a state rule requiring gas releases to be burned in a flare for safety reasons, according to a Sept. 13 statement from railroad commission spokesperson Gaye Greever McElwain.

“An inspector determined the source of the odor to be drilling and completion operations on the Viceroy Petroleum Cities Services Fee Lease Well No 1951,” McElwain said in the statement, which was released by Missouri City. “Open top tanks on the lease have been emptied of fluid. The operator has altered the flow of fluids into covered storage tanks and is installing separation equipment so that any excess gas from the liquid may be flared.”

McElwain said no spillage of fluids or impacts to groundwater in the area were observed.

The area where the foul odor was noticed is within a few miles of three Fort Bend ISD campuses as well as the Fort Bend Boys & Girls Club.

“In this instance, county officials were in communication with the company and no precautions were advised for our schools and campuses,” FBISD spokesperson Amanda Bubela said in a statement.