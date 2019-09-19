Rain from Imelda hammers Fort Bend

Local authorities and emergency officials are asking residents to shelter in place as rain from Tropical Storm Imelda has poured torrents of rain across the region, including in Fort Bend County.

According to the National Weather Service, a flash flood warning has been issued for northern Fort Bend County until 4:30 p.m. Thursday. Some areas that could experience flooding include Sugar Land, Missouri City, Rosenberg, Stafford, Richmond and Meadows Place.

“Expect many roads to flood; we cannot reliably report flash flooded roads. You must exercise extreme caution. Stay put and do not travel,” the Fort Bend County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (OHSEM) said on Twitter shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Students at Fort Bend ISD schools remained on campus as of early Thursday afternoon, but the district announced that all extracurricular activities have been called off. Beginning immediately, parents who are able to do so safely can begin picking up their children. Students who are not picked up will remain at campuses and dismiss as normal. Bus routes will not run until it is safe to transport students.

According to the district extended day programs will close at 5 p.m., however, supervision will be provided as long as it is necessary.

“Due to the deteriorating weather conditions in the region and the continued possibility of flash flooding later this afternoon, all after school activities and events are canceled,” the district said in a tweet just before 1:30 p.m.