Raising Cane’s hiring for Stafford location

As the company prepares to open in The Grid development in Stafford, Raising Cane’s plans to hire an additional 2,100 employees in the Houston area – including 80 new crew members from management to hourly crew positions at its restaurant located at 12627 S. Kirkwood Rd.

The Stafford restaurant is looking for interested workers before the store opens to the public on Sept. 9.

Interested applicants for any position can apply at WorkAtCanes. com.

“At Raising Cane’s, it all starts with the way we treat our Crew,” Houston Area Leader of Restaurants Jimmie Heath said in a news release. “We know that if we can provide people a great place to work, where they can have fun while working hard, they’ll treat our customers better and they’ll consider starting or building their careers at Cane’s.”