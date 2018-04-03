Rally wasn’t anti-gun

Dear Editor,

I wanted to thank you for featuring the student gun control rally on your front page, however I must take exception to it being described as an “anti-gun rally.” Nowhere in the article did I see any mention of gun bans or anti-gun sentiments. In fact, one of the organizers is quoted in your article affirming the right of every U.S. citizen to own a gun. What the students want is sensible legislation to make them safer, something that the “grown ups” in Washington have failed to do.

As I read the article I could imagine the pro-gun people typing their pro-gun letters ­– which at this point read like a form letter; their arguments are so tired.

“It’s all about mental health,” despite the fact that the mentally ill are much more likely to be the victim of violence than perpetrate it. “Enforce the laws we have now,” despite the fact that the Parkland shooter purchased his AR-15 legally. “No law is going to stop someone who wants to commit murder” – as though every law has to prevent every single scenario it’s meant to address or we shouldn’t pass it. “The only thing that will stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun” despite the fact that there was in fact a good guy with a gun at Stoneham High School who did not stop anything. The Pulse nightclub in Orlando had armed security that did not prevent 49 people from being slaughtered. And there was an armed sheriff’s deputy at Columbine High School who exchanged gunfire with one of the killers and yet 12 kids were still murdered.

Our congressman Pete Olson supports this last good guy “solution,” a term I use loosely. As I’ve shown above, if trained officers cannot stop a killer I’d rather he offer a better solution than giving a gun to a third grade teacher. But Olson is too afraid of the NRA to propose any meaningful solution involving guns. We must remember this when we vote in November.

T. Collins

Sugar Land