Reach for the sky : Family craft paving dream road for Sugar Land student

Harvey Baker Jr. just wants to follow his dreams and his older sister’s footsteps.

The 11-year-old Sugar Land resident has gotten a rare opportunity to advance his dream of stardom while learning from some famous names in the music industry – with some family help along the way.

Baker, a sixth grader at Garcia Middle School in Sugar Land, has spent the last year recording songs and music videos as one of the newest members of Acapop! KIDS a cappella group. Comprised of 25 students ages 10-14 and founded by Pentatonix co-founder Scott Hoying, Grammy Award-winning arranger and producer Ben Bram and Pentatonix manager Jonathan Kalter along with creative director, a cappella arranger and producer Shams Ahmed, the group partnered with Warner Records to officially launch the first two videos from their 10-song album on Oct. 18

“We’ve worked really hard on this first album and I’m excited for everyone to hear it. I still don’t believe this is happening,” Harvey said. “This is such an amazing opportunity and I’m blessed I was picked.”

Harvey said his love of music and performance was cultivated and inspired by his 20-year-old sister, Kaylah Sharve’ Baker, a member of a cappella group Citizen Queen. His road to Acapop! KIDS, however, is all his own.

It began last summer with a grueling audition process. More than 1,000 students from around the country had to make it through three rounds of auditions – two by videotape performing a song of their choice, and a final in-person audition in Dallas.

Harvey is involved in the Garcia Middle School choir and a member of the Voices of Praise children’s choir and The Greater Houston Youth Kingdom Movement. But never before had he dived headfirst into something close to the magnitude of Acapop! KIDS.

“At first was I was nervous,” he said. “Because when I saw I was performing in front of them, it was like, ‘Oh my goodness it’s them,’ since they’re famous.”

His mother, Shannon Baker, shared the sentiment as her son made his way through the gauntlet before emerging as one of the chosen

few.

“These people are huge – people know who Pentatonix are. It was scary for me, too,” she said. “But this is something that’s his dream and he wants to pursue. To see it happen for him is just amazing – finding out your child is one of those who’s been chosen is incredible. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.”

Rare bond

Helping Harvey through it all is someone not afraid to push his buttons – his older sister. Despite spending much of her time in California with Citizen Queen, Shannon Baker said Kaylah has been as invested in Harvey’s success as anyone. In between her schedule with the group, she has coached him over the phone and via Facetime on audition pieces and part tracks sent to applicants.

“(Kaylah) is hard on him because she knows how good he is. He can be a bit shy at times – he loves to sing, but he’s a little reserved at times until he gets on stage. Then he lights up,” Shannon Baker said with a laugh. “She’s always on him. If he has a song to rehearse, she’ll coach him through it.”

Guided by his version of a personal coach, Harvey said he’s learned subtle performing nuances such as standing straight up, projecting his voice and articulating his words that have paid dividends as the group has recorded the album.

“It helps me get into the song and groove with it,” he said. “All the songs we’ve done are so good, and I like to groove and dance to the songs.”

The rare give-and-take is quite the sight for Shannon Baker as she sits back and watches her children conquer the world together.

“As a parent, it’s just amazing. For (Kaylah) to take on that role and be able to help him is incredible to see,” she said. “It’s so awesome to see her take an interest in her brother and help him follow his dreams. … When she’s here, they’re singing together all the time.”

Over the past year, Harvey has missed some school days to record the album, crisscrossing the country from Sugar Land to Los Angeles. At times, dozens of takes have been required before the group can be kids again – eat snacks, drink juice and take a load off.

On the surface, it’s not for the faint of heart or those easily discouraged. But despite self-described exhaustion at times, the grind appears to have made Harvey even surer of the path he wants to take.

After all, it’s in his blood.

“I just want to be like (my sister) is,” he said. “I want to follow my dreams, inspire other people and make her proud.”