Literacy Council Executive Director Kelli Metzenthin (left) and the organization’s former Executive Director, Lucia Street, who served in that role for 14 years, visit during the 6th annual Reading Between the Wines fundraiser for the Fort Bend Literacy Council featuring keynote speaker, Piper Kerman, author of the best-selling memoir, “Orange is the New Black: My Year in a Women’s Prison.” Orange was the new black of many at the fundraiser, too. Lucia and Larry Street served as the honorary chairs of this year’s event held at Safari Texas Ranch. (Photo by Elsa Maxey)