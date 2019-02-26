The Literacy Council of Fort Bend County is hosting its annual Reading between the Wines event featuring “Lone Survivor” author Marcus Luttrell as keynote speaker. The event will be held on March 29 at Safari Texas Ranch. Co-chairs of the event include, front row from the left, Camille Brewer, Helen Bow and Dr. Rebecca Deurlein. In the back, from the left, are committee members Veronica Triplett, Leticia Lowe, Erin Miles, Caprice Bruckschen, Nicola Johnson, and Anna Kaplan. (Submitted photo)