Ready to reunite : Fort Bend families plea for return of detained loved ones in Venezuela

Milena Añez is old enough to remember her grandfather but too young to understand why she no longer sees him.

Richmond resident Carlos Añez tries to provide an explanation to his 5-year-old daughter, who hasn’t hugged Jorge Toledo since before Thanksgiving in 2017. Añez’s youngest daughter, 3-year-old Arya, has no recollection of her grandfather.

Nearly two years ago, Toledo and five other Citgo executives were summoned from Texas and Louisiana to Venezuela, where state-owned oil and gas company Petroleos de Venezuela SA (PDVSA) exerted control over its Houston-based subsidiary. Toledo and the other men — Gustavo Cardenas, Jose Pereira, Tomeu Vadell and brothers Alirio and Jose Luis Zambrano — have yet to return.

They were arrested in Caracas, Venezuela, and remain jailed by the regime of Nicolas Maduro for reasons their families and government representatives in America do not fully comprehend.

“It’s a terrible situation, because they are innocent men,” said Toledo’s wife, Carmen. “They are suffering. Their families are suffering, too. It’s been physically, emotionally, financially — horrible suffering for all of us.”

Being separated from their fathers, grandfathers, husbands and uncles has been trying for all the relatives of the Citgo 6, four of whom call Fort Bend County home. Jorge and Carmen Toledo moved to Sugar Land four years ago, while Cardenas, Pereira and Jose Luis Zambrano are Katy residents.

U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, who represents the Fort Bend County families, participated in a march at Candlelight Park in Houston on Sunday to raise awareness for the Citgo 6 and demand their safe return to the U.S., where five of the Venezuela natives have dual citizenship. Olson told the crowd of about 250 supporters he would post a sign outside his Washington, D.C. office that would be updated daily to show how long the men have been jailed — 667 days as of Sunday.

Olson carried that sign as he walked around the park with the other demonstrators. He also wore a white T-shirt that was handed out with “Never give up” written on the front. The Republican Congressman, who is not seeking reelection in 2020, said he continues to work with President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to pressure Maduro into releasing the men.

“It’s been a priority,” Olson said. “I want them out before I leave office.”

Continued uncertainty

According to Olson and relatives of Cardenas, Toledo and the Zambranos — Alirio’s daughter, Alexandra Forseth, organized Sunday’s march — the men have been accused of trying to make decisions that would financially inhibit Citgo’s parent company and by extension the Venezuelan government. Olson said the men have been charged with traitorous crimes but have not yet been granted trials, with previous court dates having been pushed back.

Olson called the charges a “sham” and also called on Citgo to pay the men’s salaries to their families. Carmen Toledo and Cardenas’ wife, Maria Elena, said the company stopped paying their husband’s salaries a few months after they were jailed but continue to provide insurance benefits. The wives also said Citgo started assisting with legal expenses about six months ago.

Amidst U.S. sanctions against PDVSA, there recently has been some separation between Citgo and the Maduro-controlled parent company. Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido, who the U.S. recognizes as the country’s legitimate leader following an election held there, appointed a new board of governors for Citgo in February. That move was confirmed by a federal court in August.

In a statement released to The Star, a Citgo spokesperson said, “Like those gathering in Houston on Sunday, we pray for the safety of our employees, and for their families. As a company, CITGO believes all human rights must be respected. We have met with and continue to provide support to each of the families of those who are detained by Maduro’s regime, including legal expenses, health care coverage and other benefits. CITGO also continues to support the U.S. Government’s efforts to secure their release.”

Olson said the matter is complicated by the political unrest in Venezuela. He said American officials cannot physically remove the men from custody and refuse to pay any sort of ransom to have them released, so they must continue trying to pressure Maduro into doing so.

The Citgo 6 families hope events such as Sunday’s will continue pressuring their elected officials to work toward a resolution. Forseth, who started the Citgo 6 Coalition, said she has collected more than 1,050 signatures for a petition demanding the U.S. government to secure the immediate release of the men.

Olson said he convinced banks to defer home-loan payments for five of the families, providing some financial assistance. But Maria Elena Cardenas said her six-month deferment will soon expire.

Another financial burden on the Cardenas family is the ongoing medical care required for 19-year-old son Sergio, who was born with a rare disorder that stunted his growth and has him confined to a wheelchair. Sergio said he misses his father “so much” and hopes to see him again.

“The U.S. government has been supportive, but we need more support, more pressure,” Carmen Toledo said.

Carlos Añez said his family and the others are essentially paying for the Citgo 6 to be jailed. With the help of relatives in Venezuela, they have had to provide necessities such as food, water, medicine and toiletries to ensure the survival of their loved ones.

The men’s relatives said at some points during the last two years they were able to have regular phone conversations with them to lift their spirits. Now, though, Añez said it’s been eight months since he last heard his father’s voice.

Añez said he thinks about his father in the mornings, at nights and throughout most days.

“Everything I do has the situation sort of overshadowing everything else,” Añez said. “It’s really consumed everything we do and think about.”