Record amounts of green waste causing delays in Sugar Land

A record amount of green waste left at curbs in Sugar Land is contributing to service delays.

The city’s solid waste and recycling provider reports that Sugar Land residents recycled more than 960 tons of green waste during the past two weeks compared to the average of 840 tons a month. The increased volume is attributed to the:

residents clearing out dead vegetation from the multiple freezes;

increased activity related to trimming trees and brush; and

the growth of grass due to rain and warmer weather.

Solid Waste trucks are making additional runs to collect the unexpected amount of green waste left at curbs in Sugar Land. Delays could continue, so residents are asked to be patient. If service does not occur on a resident’s scheduled day, it will be provided the following day.

The city said it will make every effort to communicate service delays as information is made available. Updates will be provided on the city’s website and through social media. Green waste service is provided once a week and is recycled into mulch or compost at a composting facility. Green waste includes grass clippings, leaves, brush, tree limb, etc.

For more information about green waste, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/greenwaste.