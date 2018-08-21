Redistricting plan going to Sugar Land council

T he City of Sugar Land’s Redistricting Advisory Committee unanimously approved a recommendation for revised single-member city council districts in Sugar Land.

The recommendation will be presented to city council on Aug. 21. At-large city council members will not be affected by redistricting proposals, and redistricting decisions will have no impact on decisions regarding land use or any city services.

City council is scheduled to hold a workshop on Aug. 28 to discuss the committee’s recommendations. The process will include a public hearing on Sept. 4 to provide citizens an opportunity to share comments.

Members of the public are allowed to submit plans to the city council for consideration. All plans must follow the criteria and guidelines established by the city council. Those criteria and guidelines are available at www.sugarlandtx.gov/Redistricting. Plans must be submitted in person at the city council meeting on Aug. 21. The redistricting website will also include the committee’s recommendation and future city council meeting dates and times.

“As part of this open, transparent process, the public is invited to attend the meetings to learn more,” said Executive Director for Special Projects Jim Callaway. “We have created a project website with a variety of educational resources to help our residents better understand the process. There will also be opportunities to share comments with city council. Redistricting has no impact on school district boundaries or precinct voting for county, state and federal elections. Only the city’s single-member council districts will be affected.”

The committee was appointed by city council in June to make a recommendation on a redistricting plan for city council’s consideration. City council will ultimately decide which redistricting plan to approve.

The annexation of Greatwood and New Territory increased the city’s population, requiring the city’s four single-member city council districts to be adjusted. Single-member council districts must be of substantially equal population with a maximum deviation no greater than 10 percent between the most populated and least populated council member district.

Sugar Land’s citizen redistricting committee includes Chairman Randy Garbs, Councilmember Himesh Gandhi, Tina Gibson, Dr. Mary Harrell, Russell Jones, Louis Manuel, Apurva Parikh, Sapana Patel and Councilmember Bridget Yeung.

Committee meetings were held from June 25 to Aug. 14. The committee’s work was guided by outside legal counsel, state and federal law, and guidelines adopted by city council.

City council also approved resolution 18-19 that established criteria for use in the 2018 redistricting process, created a framework to guide redistricting plans and assisted city efforts to comply with all applicable federal and state laws.