Regina, Vincent Morales announced as honorary chairs for ‘Urban Cowboy’ Lone Star Stomp

The Fort Bend History Association recently announced Regina and Commissioner Vincent Morales as honorary chairs for the 2018 Lone Star Stomp.

“We are delighted to honor Commissioner and Mrs. Morales at the Stomp this year. They have contributed so much of their time and resources to the Fort Bend History Association over the years and are tireless in their efforts to help make Fort Bend County one of the best places to live in the country,” said Keely Knipling, chairman for this year’s event. “Because of their commitment to preserving our slice of Texas history and their dedication to educating future generations of Texans about all the important things that have happened here, we are proud to have them as honorary chairpersons for the Stomp.”

The Moraleses have been involved with the Fort Bend History Association for more than two decades; Regina chaired the Lone Star Stomp in 2006 and also served on the Board of Trustees for several years.

“We are both ecstatic to be the honorary chairs for the 2018 Lone Star Stomp,” Regina said. “The Stomp benefits the Fort Bend History Association, which performs a critical role in Fort Bend County’s quality of life as the source for telling the story of how this great county came to be as well as providing educational activities to share with residents and visitors alike. Personally, we have supported this Association for the past 25 years, both financially and as volunteers. We hope that you will join us in supporting the Fort Bend Historical Association by attending the Lone Star Stomp – one of the oldest and grandest traditions in Fort Bend County.”

The 29th annual Lone Star Stomp is set for Saturday, April 14 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the George Ranch Historical Park, and will feature an “Urban Cowboy” theme, paying homage to the classic 1980s western romance film.

The park’s arena will be transformed into an atmosphere reminiscent of the iconic Gilley’s nightclub, which was originally located in Pasadena before it burned down in 1990. Guests will be able to test their mechanical bull-riding skills and enjoy “Bud” and “Sissy” signature cocktails; the evening will also include a hearty Texas dinner catered by Rudy’s Bar-B-Que and live music and dancing by Fort Bend County favorites the Triumphs.

Proceeds from the Lone Star Stomp benefit the educational and preservation efforts of the Fort Bend History Association and Fort Bend Museum.

“We take our mission to educate our children about the importance Fort Bend County very seriously,” Knipling said. “From the formation of Texas in the 1820s to where we are now as one of the most culturally-rich, economically-robust and family-friendly places to live in the country, there is a lot of history to cover and we are excited to share it! Our committee has worked hard to ensure it’s one of the most fun, relaxed events in the County – but we never lose sight of the reason for the gala, which is to educate and inspire future generations about Texas and Fort Bend County history.”

Sponsorships and tickets to the event are available now and can be purchased by contacting Zarinah K. Poole at 281-342-1256 or zpoole@fbhistory.org. Tickets are $80 each or $150 for couple’s tickets. Other tables, ticket packages and sponsorship packages are also available. Visit www.fbhistory.org/lone-star-stomp for more information.