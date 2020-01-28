Registration now open for Jordan Ranch summer camps

Jordan Ranch will host a series of camps for children ages 5 and up this summer. Registration is now open for the camps, which will teach kids to cook, craft and hone their soccer skills at 30757 Jordan Crossing Blvd.

Two of the camps will take place June 8-12. “United We Bake Camp” is from 9 a.m.-noon for kids ages 7-9. Children ages 10-13 can create tarts, cupcakes and meringues from 1-4 p.m. at the “Baking 102” camp.

Kids ages 7-9 will learn about the power of food and make recipes from 9 a.m.-noon on July 6-10 at “Celebrating the Olympics!” camp. Older kids from ages 10-13 will experience a week of challenges and showdowns.

All cooking camps are $275 per camper. For more information or to register, call 713-622-7420.

There will also be multiple “eKids” camps for those interested in robotics, engineering and programming for $150 per camper, per session. Kids ages 5-7 can attend the Robotics & Coding 1 camp from 1-4 p.m. Then there is a Budding Engineers Camp from June 20-24.

Kids ages 8-12 can attend the Robotics & Coding 2 camp where they will learn to design, build and program robots using LEGO and VEX robotics June 15-19. The next week, they will create a Lego BB-8, among other projects.

To register for eKids camps, email info@ekidshub.com or call 832-326-7114.

Those interested in art will have a week of ocean-themed projects courtesy of ARTs CCP from June 29-July 3. Camps will be divided into two age groups — 5-8 and 9-14. Children can attend half days from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for $195 or full days from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. for $285. Call 281-912-9179 to register.

From June 1-5 and July 13-17, soccer-playing kids can learn skills from coaches from Juventus Academy Houston from 9-11:30 a.m. The class will cost $130 per student. Call 832-377-5568.