Registration open for Hope for Three virtual fundraiser

Registration is now open for Hope For Three’s virtual Walk, Run, Stroll or Roll, which runs Sept. 5-13 to raise autism awareness and funds for the organization’s mission.

The event can be completed over a nine-day period, which allows racers to compete and partake in leisurely family fun and race challenges at their own pace.

“This virtual race allows families and supporters to participate in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic safely,” Hope For Three Development Director Lynn Clouser said. “It also gives us the opportunity to educate about autism spectrum disorder and raise needed funds for autism families.”

Interested parties can sign up for the Virtual Walk, Run, Stroll or Roll by visiting hopeforthree.org/events/family-walk-run-roll-or-stroll-race-2020/. Those who are not able to participate can also make a donation on the organization’s event page.