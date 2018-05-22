Registration opens for Cross Creek Ranch summer camps

Cross Creek Ranch will again host a series of summer fun camps for children ages 6 and up this June and July.

Registration is open for camps led by Nutty Scientists and American Robotics Academy at the Cross Creek Ranch Community Room, 6450 Cross Creek Bend Lane. A basketball camp will be held at Fulshear High School, 9302 Charger Way. Camps are open to the public.

“I think we’ve put together a stellar line-up of fun summer learning activities for kids,” said Claire Rhode, director of fun for Cross Creek Ranch. “Last year, the American Robotics Academy classes were very popular, and we are happy to have them back. We’re also welcoming Nutty Scientists and their particular brand of hands-on science. The basketball camps at Fulshear High are exciting because so many of our students are or will be attending the school.”

The Charge Up! Summer Basketball Youth Camp is a partnership between the high school and One Sports Nation. Two week-long clinics will take place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 18-22 and June 25-29. Camps are designed for children ages 5-13 and will introduce them to the fundamentals of the sport. Campers will be grouped into leagues by age and ability. The cost is $260 per week with a 10 percent discount for siblings. Each attendee will receive a t-shirt and a basketball. Parents can register their children online at www.onesportsnation.com.

Also beginning in June is the first of two Nutty Scientists camps. Space Camp will run from 1-4 p.m. June 18-22. Designed by a NASA educator, activities will include designing thermal shields for an “eggstronaut,” astronaut mission training, creating Mars habitats, playing Olympics on Mars and more. Cost is $179 per child.

The second camp offers children ages 6-10 the opportunity to explore the world of Ooey Gooey Science with an in-depth look at boogers, barf and slime. The camp takes place from 1-4 p.m. July 16-20. Cost per child is $169. Register at www.nuttyscientist.com/fortbend.

Children ages 6 and up will learn math, science and teamwork skills as they create, build and operate robots during two camps available through the American Robotics Academy. Both camps will take place from 1-4 p.m. and are $175 per child.

Junkyard Battle Royale challenges kids to build unique robots using gears, structural integrity and IR Technology to overcome the unknown. Camp dates are July 9-13. Treads & Peds takes place July 23-27 and will teach kids how to build climbing robots, crabs and bugs as well as robot dogs with animated eyes, mouth and tails. Register at www.roboticsacademy.com.

In addition to the camps, young Cross Creek Ranch residents enjoy a number of activities designed especially for them, as well as community pools, splash pads, parks and playgrounds. For more information on Cross Creek Ranch, visit www.crosscreekranchtexas.com.