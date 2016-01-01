RELAY FOR LIFE

Members of the World Changers team pose for a photo Saturday afternoon during the American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Greater Fort Bend. The team honors Alyssa Ferguson, who died from brain cancer in January at the age of 15. She made headlines when she asked that her wish from Make-A-Wish be used to provide a water well for a village in Zimbabwe. Her sister Jenna Ferguson is pictured third from the left. Relay for Life was held from Saturday at noon to midnight at Edward Mercer Stadium.